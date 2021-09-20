Tuesday is “cold” front day!

A hot & uncomfortable 2nd to last day of summer across the Brazos Valley as afternoon highs ran up close to the triple-digit mark (made it there in Hearne) while feels-like temperatures topped around 101° to 105°. Some relief is on the way for the first time this season -- in fact, as you read this there is a “cold” front moving south through Texas! An important disclaimer: Tuesday is still a very hot & humid day...until that front arrives, that is. Thermometers will rush to the mid and upper 90s by mid-afternoon. Our highly anticipated north wind is expected to reach the Northern Brazos Valley between 1pm & 3pm, Central Brazos Valley 2pm - 4pm, and Southern Brazos Valley between 4pm and 7pm. The front should kick off scattered rain and a few storms -- potentially as early as the Central Brazos Valley, but more likely across the south side of the area. While severe weather is not expected, a couple storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain and wind gusts 40-50mph.

Once the front arrives, winds start to gust between 20-25mph and then increase 25-30mph by the evening hours. If you can catch some rain, temperatures can fall to 80s as the front moves through. If not, expect to end the day in the upper 80s / low 90s as that north wind takes over, shoving the humidity away. Life behind the front will kick off the first official day of fall in the mid-60s, with an afternoon high only reaching the mid-80s. We can do better than that -- morning lows still look to dive to the mid and upper 50s for the first time since early May! Afternoon highs in the upper 80s turn back into the low-to-mid 90s by the weekend (mornings are still comfortable in the low 60s). Not a big blue ‘norther -- but it will help to take the edge off for a few days!

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 97, falling a bit by late afternoon. Wind: SW 5-10 becoming NNW 15-20 mph, gusting 25mph+.

Tuesday Night: Clearing. Low: 64. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: NE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph before noon.

