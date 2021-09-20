Wellborn SUD customers receive high water bills, question accuracy

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - Customers of the Wellborn Special Utility District reached out to KBTX with concerns over high water bills. Residents from several neighborhoods including Saddle Creek and Bentwood say their water bills are much higher than previous billing cycles.

A Saddle Creek resident had a $558.70 bill and had a statement for 86,600 gallons of water. Previous bills had been under $100. That customer, John Tabler told us it’s impossible for him and his family to have used that much water at their house. He hopes Wellborn SUD will resolve the billing issue that he believes is a mistake.

“Nearly $600 bill when our average is $70 and there’s just no way we used the quantity of water that they claimed that we used. So I first thought maybe it was an adjustment, but on Facebook and the neighborhood pages locally, there’s a lot of people seeing this,” Tabler said.

Wellborn SUD says they will follow up with customers who have concerns. Overall Wellborn SUD said they believe bills are correct and people may be using more water due to recent weather conditions. September has been the third driest on record for the local area. Only 0.24 inches of rain has been recorded at Easterwood Airport this month.

