Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We are learning more information about a shooting early Friday morning at a College Station apartment complex and what led up to the violence.

Police said on Friday the incident involved two groups of people who knew each another and this wasn’t a random act of violence. According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending himself from the group that broke into the apartment and began assaulting those who were inside.

Those reports say a pair of women first went to the apartment in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. and began banging on windows and doors until someone inside opened the door.

That’s when Brianna Vega, 19, of Bryan, and Kayla Garcia, 19, of Bryan, forced their way inside. They were eventually forced back out, the report states, but returned once Vega realized she left her shoes inside. The pair were once again kicked out but returned a third time at 3:15 a.m. with a third woman. A physical scuffle ensued between the three women and several people inside the apartment and eventually, the unwanted women left the apartment.

Around 6:30 a.m., Vega and Garcia reportedly returned to the apartment, with two additional people and someone kicked in the door. The five suspects then forced their way into the residence and began attacking two of the victims inside.

During this round of assaults, police say one of the victims grabbed a knife and stabbed one of the suspects who was holding him. The same victim then grabbed a handgun and chased the group out of the apartment. As they fled, the man fired the weapon in the direction of the fleeing group.

Later that morning a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound showed up at a hospital. Police did not say specifically who suffered the gunshot but did say in the report she was later released.

Vega and Garcia were both detained, arrested, and charged with burglary of a habitation. They each posted $10,000 bonds and have been released.

The reports did not say if any charges would be filed against the man who fired the gun and no other arrests related to this event were reported over the weekend.

At last check, police said they were still questioning those involved and investigating the case.

It’s still unclear exactly what led up to the original dispute. In their arrest reports, police said Vega was giving conflicting reports to what happened and Garcia refused to speak with police without an attorney present.

