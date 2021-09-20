Advertisement

Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex

According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending himself from a group of people accused of forcing their way into an apartment.
According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending...
According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending himself from a group of people accused of forcing their way into an apartment. Pictured above is Brianna Vega (left) and Kayla Garcia (right).(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We are learning more information about a shooting early Friday morning at a College Station apartment complex and what led up to the violence.

Police said on Friday the incident involved two groups of people who knew each another and this wasn’t a random act of violence. According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending himself from the group that broke into the apartment and began assaulting those who were inside.

Those reports say a pair of women first went to the apartment in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. and began banging on windows and doors until someone inside opened the door.

That’s when Brianna Vega, 19, of Bryan, and Kayla Garcia, 19, of Bryan, forced their way inside. They were eventually forced back out, the report states, but returned once Vega realized she left her shoes inside. The pair were once again kicked out but returned a third time at 3:15 a.m. with a third woman. A physical scuffle ensued between the three women and several people inside the apartment and eventually, the unwanted women left the apartment.

Around 6:30 a.m., Vega and Garcia reportedly returned to the apartment, with two additional people and someone kicked in the door. The five suspects then forced their way into the residence and began attacking two of the victims inside.

During this round of assaults, police say one of the victims grabbed a knife and stabbed one of the suspects who was holding him. The same victim then grabbed a handgun and chased the group out of the apartment. As they fled, the man fired the weapon in the direction of the fleeing group.

Later that morning a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound showed up at a hospital. Police did not say specifically who suffered the gunshot but did say in the report she was later released.

Vega and Garcia were both detained, arrested, and charged with burglary of a habitation. They each posted $10,000 bonds and have been released.

The reports did not say if any charges would be filed against the man who fired the gun and no other arrests related to this event were reported over the weekend.

At last check, police said they were still questioning those involved and investigating the case.

It’s still unclear exactly what led up to the original dispute. In their arrest reports, police said Vega was giving conflicting reports to what happened and Garcia refused to speak with police without an attorney present.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zeus Tijerina Jr. documented his journey with COVID-19 on social media.
Navasota tattoo shop owner passes away from COVID-19
Nicholas Aguirre-Mendez
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in College Station
Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths
College Station Police investigating shooting at apartment complex off University Oaks and...
Two shootings in one month at College Station apartment, neighbors concerned for safety
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert issued for missing converse girl

Latest News

Francisco Roman surveys the damage done to his daughter's car after he says someone vandalized...
College Station neighborhood wants increased police patrol after summer of car burglaries
BCS Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Glen Brewer says he expects the event to raise between...
BCS Chamber of Commerce holds 32nd annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic fundraiser
Bryan police continue searching for the people who tried to break into an ATM early Saturday...
Bryan police investigate attempted ATM break-in at gas station
Sunday Evening Weather Update 9/19
Sunday Evening Weather Update 9/19