Aggies look to respond after self-proclaimed ‘average’ performance

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 7 Texas A&M football kicks-off conference play against No. 16 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week. The Aggies are coming off a 34-0 win over New Mexico, but despite the shutout, head coach Jimbo Fisher called his team’s performance “average.”

The level of competition increases this week. Arkansas, like Texas A&M, is undefeated, and the Razorbacks are hungry for their first win over A&M in a decade. Fisher and the Aggies know to be successful in this conference, they need to rise up to their standard and have a big response after the self-proclaimed “average” game.

”We’ll find out,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said on how his team will respond. “I hope they go out and play better. And saying that, we scored 4 out of 6 drives and 6 out of the first 9. I mean that’s not usually disastrous. There’s just some things with some negative plays, little things here, a drop here, a missed read here, just things that could have gotten cleaned up a lot cleaner. There are games we haven’t scored but played really clean. That’s what I’m talking about. I want to play clean. I want every time executed the proper way it’s supposed to be executed. That’s what coaches want,” Fisher added.

“From what I know, these guys in this locker room know we’ve got to go harder,” A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. said. “We know what kind of time it is. It’s SEC time. Time to put everything together. If coach says we’re not doing enough then we’re going to dig deeper and try to do more,” O’Neal added.

The Aggies only gave up 122 yards of total offense against the Lobos on Saturday. The Maroon and White will take on an Arkansas team that’s putting up 492.33 yards of offense per game.

