Aggies open Fall Practice at Olsen Field

Jim Schlossnagle at first day of Fall Practice
Jim Schlossnagle at first day of Fall Practice(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team held their first Fall Practice Tuesday afternoon at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies are beginning a new chapter in their baseball history with first year head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

This is always an exciting time of the year with practice getting underway but there is even more excitement at Texas A&M as the Aggies go to work with a new coaching staff. “Super excited. We’ve been working hard for three weeks in our skill hours with this bunch and so really just another elevated step to get the whole team together and start to work on the team related things so fired up,” said Schlossnagle. Texas A&M infielder Kalae Harrison added, “It kind of feels again like freshman year in a way just because it’s new, all the faces around you. It’s nice to get that feeling again to get excited and ready to compete for fall ball.”

Texas A&M will play a pair of fall exhibition games. The Aggies will face Houston on October 8 and Lamar on October 22. Both games will be played at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

