Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association offers opportunity to expand residents beekeeping knowledge

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association is hosting an all-day beekeeping school on Saturday.

The school will feature tons of different classes and live demonstrations.

Chris Barnes, Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association fall school chairman, says the school is a great experience for all beekeeping skill levels.

“We have over 40 classes. Classes that talk about the range from beginning beekeeping if you are not yet a beekeeper and you are just thinking about it, all the way to some advanced topics for people that have been beekeeping for several years now,” said Barnes.

To kick off the day, Mike Conner, of Honey Tree Nursery, will be speaking to the group. Conner is “an arborist who specializes trees specifically designed to be beneficial to pollinators,” according to the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association.

To register for the school, click here.

Classes will run from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bryan.

The fall school will benefit the Brazos Valley Youth Beekeepers scholarship program. The goal behind the two-year youth program is to further grow the future of beekeeping.

Students between the ages of 12 and 17 can participate in the program. Click here to learn more.

So what’s the buzz behind beekeeping?

“Beekeeping itself is a fun little hobby for people that want it as a hobby,” said Barnes. “Some people start as a hobby and they get a little bit more involved and make some money out of it. Beekeeping itself is something we need. A lot of our food production is dependent on having bees to pollinate the crops.”

Beyond pollination bees also help produce other products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Honey bees are big money makers for U.S. agriculture. These social and hardworking insects produce six hive products – honey, pollen, royal jelly, beeswax, propolis, and venom – all collected and used by people for various nutritional and medicinal purposes,” according to the FDA.

