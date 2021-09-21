Advertisement

Bryan, College Station unemployment rate improves to 4.4 percent

BCS has the third best unemployment rate in the state.
'Now Hiring' signs can be seen all over the BCS area.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Economic indicators show improvements for the Bryan and College Station area. New monthly data from the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center shows the unemployment rate for July improved to 4.4 percent. Previously it stood at 5 percent for our area.

The Bryan and College Station Metro area had the third lowest unemployment rate in the state. Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock had the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 4.2 percent.

Beaumont - Port Arthur ranked worst in the state at 10.3 percent.

While the unemployment rate is fairing better in the area, local businesses say there are still challenges finding enough people from the work force. Industries like restaurants are still seeing a labor shortage with open positions and not enough people hired.

We have the latest data here.

