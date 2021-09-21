Bryan family looking for vehicles stolen off Sandy Point Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday morning two vehicles, a compact track loader and a trailer, were stolen from the Avila home off Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Blanca Avila says every night they lock their gate and have their security cameras rolling.

Avila says it was around 2 a.m. when at least three people broke into their gate and stole their two trucks, one pulling the compact track loader.

Avila says they are willing to give a $2,000 reward for anyone with information resulting in the retrieval of the property

The stolen property includes:

• 2007 Chevy 3500 white flatbed license plates DSJ7763

• 2005 Chevy 3500 white license plates BV90672

• 2020 John Deere 333G compact track loader (Mustard Yellow)

• 2021 Texas Pride Trailer Gooseneck gravity tilt trailer (black)

Contact Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 361-4900

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.