Advertisement

Bryan family looking for vehicles stolen off Sandy Point Road

The stolen property includes: • 2007 Chevy 3500 white blatbed license plates DSJ7763 • 2005...
The stolen property includes: • 2007 Chevy 3500 white blatbed license plates DSJ7763 • 2005 Chevy 3500 white license plates BV90672 • 2020 John Deere 333G compact track loader (Mustard Yellow) • 2021 Texas Pride Trailer Gooseneck gravity tilt trailer (black)(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday morning two vehicles, a compact track loader and a trailer, were stolen from the Avila home off Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Blanca Avila says every night they lock their gate and have their security cameras rolling.

Avila says it was around 2 a.m. when at least three people broke into their gate and stole their two trucks, one pulling the compact track loader.

Avila says they are willing to give a $2,000 reward for anyone with information resulting in the retrieval of the property

The stolen property includes:

• 2007 Chevy 3500 white flatbed license plates DSJ7763

• 2005 Chevy 3500 white license plates BV90672

• 2020 John Deere 333G compact track loader (Mustard Yellow)

• 2021 Texas Pride Trailer Gooseneck gravity tilt trailer (black)

Contact Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 361-4900

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending...
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex
Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Spring Loop area located by CSPD
Francisco Roman surveys the damage done to his daughter's car after he says someone vandalized...
College Station neighborhood wants increased police patrol after summer of car burglaries
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Wellborn SUD customers have questions about high water bills
Wellborn SUD customers receive high water bills, question accuracy

Latest News

bees in a hive
Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association offers opportunity to expand residents beekeeping knowledge
COVID in Context: Sept. 21
COVID in Context: Estimating the death rate of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated Brazos County residents
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
COVID in Context: Sept. 21
COVID in Context: Sept. 21