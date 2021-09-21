Advertisement

Cold front set brings relief to the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon

Scattered rain and a few stronger storms may kick up along the wind shift by or after 3pm
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Look. It is not going to be a big blue ‘norther, but there is a cold front in the works Tuesday afternoon to drive in a more comfortable feel just in time for the official start of fall.

Plan on most of Tuesday to be hot and steamy across the Brazos valley as we wait on a north wind shift to flip around by mid-to-late afternoon. High temperatures are expected in the mid-to-upper 90s area-wide, with heat index values running in the low 90s as early as 9 to 10 am.

Tuesday's forecast before and post cold front in Bryan-College Station
Tuesday's forecast before and post cold front in Bryan-College Station(KBTX)

As of Tuesday night, the projected timing for this front falls as such:

  • Northern Brazos Valley: 1pm - 3pm
  • Central Brazos Valley: 2pm - 4pm
  • Southern Brazos Valley: 4pm - 7pm

As the north wind flips around, a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible for parts of the area. Those north of OSR likely will not find much in the way of wet weather Tuesday. The central Brazos Valley has a chance, but the potential may not come together until after 4pm in the southern reaches of the area. Where storms do manage to from, gusty wind in excess of 40mph, heavy rain, and lightning could accompany any stronger storms that rattle through.

Forecast wind gusts after Tuesday's cold front passes through Bryan-College Station.
Forecast wind gusts after Tuesday's cold front passes through Bryan-College Station.(KBTX)

Expect this front to turn on a stout wind -- gusts 25mph+ are expected by suppertime and early evening, blowing all the way through the morning hours of Wednesday. That wind will help to dump in a more mild and dry air mass for the Brazos Valley to enjoy through the rest of the week and weekend.

Forecast morning temperatures for Bryan-College Station
Forecast morning temperatures for Bryan-College Station(KBTX)

Mornings are where dreams come to life! For the first time since early May, widespread 50s are expected at sunrise both Thursday and Friday morning. Lows 60s hang around for sunrise temperatures this weekend -- although the afternoon highs will be on the toasty side in the low-to-mid 90s.

One thing to keep in mind, with breezy wind, an expected humidity between 15% and 20%, and the dry conditions in place across the Brazos Valley -- fire danger will be elevated Wednesday. Be sure to keep any outdoor burning out of your plans until the wind subsides later in the week.

More details about this front and the lasting effects for the Brazos Valley can be found in the video above.

