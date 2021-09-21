Comfortable air blows in on a gusty north wind tonight

First decent cold front of the season slides through the Brazos Valley by early Tuesday evening. Isolated spots of rain and a few storms will be possible through sunset to 8pm, along and ahead of the front. While the overall concern is low, one or two storms could be on the strong side with very heavy rain, lightning, and gusts upwards of 40-60mph. Otherwise, plan for a wind to kick up to 25mph or so once the front passes, continuing into the evening and overnight hours. Riding in on that wind -- a more mild & dry air mass to fill the Brazos Valley and make things more comfortable, just in time for the first official day of fall Wednesday (the new season technically begins at 2:21pm).

Sunrise Wednesday morning brings temperatures anywhere between the upper 50s and mid-60s to kick off the day. Blue skies as far as the eye can see, but thanks to this fresh air mass, temperatures are only slated to reach the mid-80s -- a full 10° - 13° cooler than Tuesday afternoon. One issue Wednesday will bring: elevated wild / grass fire danger. A combination of the expected wind, relative humidity falling below 20% by early afternoon, and the dry conditions on hand will allow any flame or spark to catch and spread quickly. The wind will relax Wednesday afternoon and evening, which sets us up for the next part of life behind this front: morning temperatures in the 50s for the first time since early May! Dry air can warm quickly -- cool mornings turn around to the upper 80s by afternoon to close out the work and school week. Enjoy!

Tuesday Night: Clearing. Low: 64. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph before noon.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

