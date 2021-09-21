Advertisement

Comfortable air blows in on a gusty north wind tonight

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First decent cold front of the season slides through the Brazos Valley by early Tuesday evening. Isolated spots of rain and a few storms will be possible through sunset to 8pm, along and ahead of the front. While the overall concern is low, one or two storms could be on the strong side with very heavy rain, lightning, and gusts upwards of 40-60mph. Otherwise, plan for a wind to kick up to 25mph or so once the front passes, continuing into the evening and overnight hours. Riding in on that wind -- a more mild & dry air mass to fill the Brazos Valley and make things more comfortable, just in time for the first official day of fall Wednesday (the new season technically begins at 2:21pm).

Sunrise Wednesday morning brings temperatures anywhere between the upper 50s and mid-60s to kick off the day. Blue skies as far as the eye can see, but thanks to this fresh air mass, temperatures are only slated to reach the mid-80s -- a full 10° - 13° cooler than Tuesday afternoon. One issue Wednesday will bring: elevated wild / grass fire danger. A combination of the expected wind, relative humidity falling below 20% by early afternoon, and the dry conditions on hand will allow any flame or spark to catch and spread quickly. The wind will relax Wednesday afternoon and evening, which sets us up for the next part of life behind this front: morning temperatures in the 50s for the first time since early May! Dry air can warm quickly -- cool mornings turn around to the upper 80s by afternoon to close out the work and school week. Enjoy!

Tuesday Night: Clearing. Low: 64. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph before noon.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending...
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex
Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Spring Loop area located by CSPD
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Francisco Roman surveys the damage done to his daughter's car after he says someone vandalized...
College Station neighborhood wants increased police patrol after summer of car burglaries
Wellborn SUD customers have questions about high water bills
Wellborn SUD customers receive high water bills, question accuracy

Latest News

Afternoon Weather Update
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
9/21
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 9/21
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Are we ready? It’s COLD FRONT day!
Cold front timing across the Brazos Valley Tuesday
Cold front brings relief to the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon