COVID in Context: Estimating the death rate of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated Brazos County residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District reports that four residents have died with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. In total, BCHD reports that 309 people have died.

As of Sept. 21, 100,731 Brazos County residents were fully vaccinated, according to state data. With four of those people going on to die with COVID-19, this calculates to a 0.004% breakthrough death rate for vaccinated people, or 1 in every 24,710 people.

U.S. Census data estimates that 229,211 people live in Brazos County. Using a simplistic calculation that does not take into account people who have become vaccinated over the past several months, 305 deaths in a population of 229,211 is 1 death in every 752 people.

