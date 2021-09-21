Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As drier air filters into the Brazos Valley behind Tuesday’s cold front, lower humidity values combined with drier vegetation and a gusty north wind will make for elevated fire danger conditions Wednesday. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley, running from 10am to 8pm Wednesday for the following counties:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington

Wind gusts upwards of 20-25 mph+ will be possible, along with low humidity values near 20%. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged for the entire area (regardless if officially in the watch or not) as any fires that do develop could spread very rapidly. This watch will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning Wednesday.

This means NO:

• Outdoor Burning

• Using Fire Pits

• Welding near dry brush

Grass fires have already been reported across parts of the area Tuesday, including this one in South College Station.

Also in today, Robertson County is the latest area county to join the list of ongoing BURN BANS in the Brazos Valley. Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice.

