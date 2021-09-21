Latest data showing Texas child care facilities COVID-19 cases are increasing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The latest data from the state Health and Human Services shows an increase in COVID-19 cases for both employees and children at child care facilities.

The last time the website was updated was the end of August, showing a nearly 14% increase in employee cases from July to August in Texas, and a 33% increase in children.

At Golden Keys Learning Center in College Station, COVID-19 cases, along with other viruses, are exactly what they say their protocols are for.

“We don’t let them play with the same toys every day. One day they get to play with one set of toys, the next day, another set of toys, so we can keep them soaked and sanitized overnight,” said Director Kristiana Hamilton.

Hamilton says they are not allowing parents in the building, and have not for months. When children arrive they have to get their temperature checked when they check-in. They also have baskets placed all around the facility with hand wipes, table wipes, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning supplies to continuously clean surfaces.

At Aggieland Preschool Academy, they say they are doing those same types of measures to allow a safe environment for the kids.

“We do still spray a sanitizing mist throughout the preschool every single night, so we have someone come in and do that. Especially in the high traffic areas, like our ball pits, playgrounds, dance areas, and our equipment there,” said Supervisor Frankie Rodriguez.

Since March 2020, Brazos County child care, before and after school care, and school-age care facilities have reported 150 employee cases, and 73 children.

Hamilton stresses that they do all of this to keep the kids safe, and parents comfortable knowing that when they drop their children off, they are in a safe environment.

“Thank god that they trust us because we are doing our very best to keep the kids safe, and not just from COVID-19,” said Hamilton.

It is no secret that daycares tend to see different viruses circulate, and with this extra sanitizing, both daycares say they plan to continue to keep them all at bay.

“Even regardless of COVID-19 at daycare centers, we run into tummy bugs, hand foot, and mouth, the common cold, and we are going to get them every year,” said Rodriguez.

