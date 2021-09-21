Advertisement

Local book author hosting signing event on Saturday for young readers

Free bookmark and stickers will be available with every book purchase and there will be live geckos for the kids to check out.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The author of a new book series for young readers is hosting a book signing event Saturday, September 25th at Half Price Books on University Drive in College Station beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The book is titled “Jesse Granger: Bushranger in Hit the Ground Running.”

Free bookmark and stickers will be available with every book purchase and there will be live geckos for the kids to check out.

“It’s about a man who runs a wildlife refuge and has cared for animals his whole life. Poachers start to pick off his animals and he ends up getting framed for it and for funneling them and their byproducts onto the black market. He has to free himself, save his animals, and clear his name,” said author Jeston Texeira.

Texeira is a former student of Texas A&M University and a volunteer at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco. Born in Hawaii and raised in Texas, Texeira grew up admiring Steve Irwin and Bear Grylls for their love of wildlife and sense of adventure. His passion for educating children and helping animals is what led to him devoting his free time to volunteering at the zoo where he gets to do both. He hopes to one day work at the Australia Zoo with Steve Irwin’s family.

To learn more about Texeria and the book click on the video player above to watch the interview from First News at Four.

Click here to purchase the book from Amazon.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending...
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex
Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Spring Loop area located by CSPD
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Nicholas Aguirre-Mendez
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in College Station
Francisco Roman surveys the damage done to his daughter's car after he says someone vandalized...
College Station neighborhood wants increased police patrol after summer of car burglaries

Latest News

BCS Chamber of Commerce holds 32nd annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic fundraiser
BCS Chamber of Commerce holds 32nd annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic fundraiser
Monday Evening Weather Update 9/20
Monday Evening Weather Update 9/20
Brazos County Health Authority gives COVID update at Intergovernmental Committee meeting
Brazos County Health Authority gives COVID update at Intergovernmental Committee meeting
BISD board: No major movement on finding superintendent replacement at this time
BISD board: No major movement on finding superintendent replacement at this time