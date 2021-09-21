Local book author hosting signing event on Saturday for young readers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The author of a new book series for young readers is hosting a book signing event Saturday, September 25th at Half Price Books on University Drive in College Station beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The book is titled “Jesse Granger: Bushranger in Hit the Ground Running.”

Free bookmark and stickers will be available with every book purchase and there will be live geckos for the kids to check out.

“It’s about a man who runs a wildlife refuge and has cared for animals his whole life. Poachers start to pick off his animals and he ends up getting framed for it and for funneling them and their byproducts onto the black market. He has to free himself, save his animals, and clear his name,” said author Jeston Texeira.

Texeira is a former student of Texas A&M University and a volunteer at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco. Born in Hawaii and raised in Texas, Texeira grew up admiring Steve Irwin and Bear Grylls for their love of wildlife and sense of adventure. His passion for educating children and helping animals is what led to him devoting his free time to volunteering at the zoo where he gets to do both. He hopes to one day work at the Australia Zoo with Steve Irwin’s family.

To learn more about Texeria and the book click on the video player above to watch the interview from First News at Four.

Click here to purchase the book from Amazon.

