Advertisement

President Biden uses U.N. speech to distance U.S. from “America First” policies

KBTX White House Correspondent Jon Decker says despite the warm reception the speech has garnered around the world, it’s up to the Biden administration to back it up with action.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden used his platform at the United Nations General Assembly meeting Tuesday to call for global cooperation on a number of fronts. In his speech, the president said the global community stands at an inflection point in history amid the compounding crises of the COVID 19 pandemic, climate change, and other challenges.

KBTX White House Correspondent Jon Decker said the speech served to remind the world that the Biden administration wants to move away from some of the more isolationist policies of former President Trump’s administration.

“He wants to work with other countries, he wants to cooperate with other countries on a variety of issues,” Decker explained.

He said that President Biden is trying to mend fences with other world leaders who felt attacked by the “America First” policy enacted by former President Trump.

“Europe in particular, felt sometimes like they were on the outside looking in during the Trump years,” Decker said.

But Decker said he believes more still needs to be done to fully repair those old wounds.

“This was one speech,” Decker said, “and words need to be matched by action.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending...
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex
Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Spring Loop area located by CSPD
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Francisco Roman surveys the damage done to his daughter's car after he says someone vandalized...
College Station neighborhood wants increased police patrol after summer of car burglaries
Wellborn SUD customers have questions about high water bills
Wellborn SUD customers receive high water bills, question accuracy

Latest News

'Now Hiring' signs can be seen all over the BCS area.
Bryan, College Station unemployment rate improves to 4.4 percent
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley from 10 am - 8pm...
Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley Wednesday
Residents in south central areas of Bryan may see smoke emanating from various areas beginning...
Smoke testing to begin this week in south, central Bryan
Focus - Sep. 21, 2021
Focus - Sep. 21, 2021