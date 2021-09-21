President Biden uses U.N. speech to distance U.S. from “America First” policies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden used his platform at the United Nations General Assembly meeting Tuesday to call for global cooperation on a number of fronts. In his speech, the president said the global community stands at an inflection point in history amid the compounding crises of the COVID 19 pandemic, climate change, and other challenges.

KBTX White House Correspondent Jon Decker said the speech served to remind the world that the Biden administration wants to move away from some of the more isolationist policies of former President Trump’s administration.

“He wants to work with other countries, he wants to cooperate with other countries on a variety of issues,” Decker explained.

He said that President Biden is trying to mend fences with other world leaders who felt attacked by the “America First” policy enacted by former President Trump.

“Europe in particular, felt sometimes like they were on the outside looking in during the Trump years,” Decker said.

But Decker said he believes more still needs to be done to fully repair those old wounds.

“This was one speech,” Decker said, “and words need to be matched by action.”

