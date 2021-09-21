Smoke testing to begin this week in south, central Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following release comes from the City of Bryan:

Residents in south central areas of Bryan may see smoke emanating from various areas beginning the week of Sept. 20, as contractors with the City of Bryan perform smoke testing on sanitary sewer lines.

The smoke testing helps identify broken pipes and other defects by having field crews inject smoke into the sewer lines through manholes. During this process, crews will enter properties to document the defects, but they will not enter private residences. You do not need to be home during the testing.

Residents may see smoke exit from vent pipes on the roofs of homes and commercial businesses, manholes and the ground where broken sewer pipes may exist. The smoke is non-toxic, does not leave a residue and does not create a fire hazard. The smoke will not enter a house unless there is defective plumbing present or drain traps are dry. Residents and business owners can help prevent smoke from entering their buildings by pouring about one gallon of water into seldom-used drains.

Testing will continue intermittently through the end of September and during October in the following areas: Briar Cliff Drive, Broadmoor Drive, Brook Lane, Dunn Street, East North Avenue, Eagle Pass Street, Edgewood Drive, Enfield Street, Lazy Lane, Mary Lake Drive, Meadow Lane, Oak Lane, South Texas Avenue, Stanfield Circle, Sulphur Springs Road, and Windowmere Street.

Residents with questions about this process should contact the City’s Water Services Department at 979.209.5900.

