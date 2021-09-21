Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H proclamation

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County 4-H club was recently presented with a proclamation from the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court for National 4-H Week.

National 4-H week runs from October 3rd through October 9th. The Brazos County 4-H club is planning community service events throughout the week-long celebration.

Officers from the Brazos County 4-H Council served breakfast to county employees before the ceremony and gave a short presentation at Commissioner’s Court.

