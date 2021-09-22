Aggies to host No. 11 Arkansas in SEC home opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies open the home portion of their SEC slate Thursday as they host the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks in a 6 p.m. match at Ellis Field.

Thursday is Texas A&M’s Class of 2024 Night where admission at the gate is free for those wearing their Class of 2024 NSC shirt.

It is also Educator/Teacher Appreciation Night which features $3 admission for teachers/school admin who show their valid school I.D. on gameday. There are also two giveaways celebrating the 12th Man Centennial for the first 500 fans who show up to the match.

One item is a limited-edition miniature 12th Man Statue and the other is a limited-edition 12th Man Centennial Vuvuzela. Twelve different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including five players with multiple goals. Maile Hayes leads the squad with five goals. Kate Colvin and Taylor Pounds rank second with three goals each.

Natalie Abel and Daria Britton have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Kendall Bates, Carissa Boeckmann, Lauren Geczik, Makhiya McDonald, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante, and Natalie Yoo. Hayes joined some good company with a recent goal outburst. The Spring, Texas, native scored in four consecutive matches to start September. She became the first A&M player to find the net in four straight games since Ally Watt in 2018. She also became the first A&M freshman to score goals in four in a row since Kelley Monogue in 2011. The Aggies are 8-4-0 all-time against the Razorbacks. Texas A&M’s first-ever match was played against Arkansas, a 2-1 overtime loss in Plano, Texas, on September 6, 1993. The Maroon & White responded with wins in Dallas in 1994 (3-1) and Plano in 1995 (8-3). Arkansas is currently on a three-game win streak in the series, including a pair of one-goal victories in Fayetteville in 2018 and 2020. In the most recent meeting, Parker Goins scored in the 11th minute and Kayla McKeon scored in the 53rd to give the Razorbacks a 2-0 edge. Addie McCain trimmed the lead to one goal in the 61st minute, but the Maroon & White were unable to score an equalizer in the 2-1 defeat. The match will air on SEC Network with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jillian Loyden (analyst). Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with David Ellis and Jeff Given.