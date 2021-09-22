Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters Brazos Valley in need of more volunteers to serve as mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley holds a informational mixer at Carney's Pub Tuesday.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley is looking for more volunteers to help guide their kids.

Tuesday night, the organization held a mixer at Carney’s Pub in Bryan to invite the community out to get to know them and ask questions about how to get involved.

Chris Reyes says they are always looking for Bigs, especially with about 60 kids waiting on a wait list to have a mentor.

Reyes says they are looking for a one year commitment from volunteers and would love to have volunteers who live in the Brazos Valley full time so they can constantly interact with their Littles.

Volunteers can expect around two to four outings a month that are planned and based on both the Little and the Big’s schedules.

Together, Reyes hopes to continue bringing an impact into children’s lives through meaningful relationships with volunteers who can help guide and teach younger generations.

“When we look at the research on it, after a year of matching, they are going to have a return investment for a lifetime as far as their proven ability to maneuver these barriers they are going to see as they grow,” said Reyes.

If you are interested in becoming a Big, you can click here.

