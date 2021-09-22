Blood supply levels remain critical, need for donors of all blood types

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The blood supply in the Brazos Valley is at critical levels, and officials with the local blood center say they are looking for donors to help.

Stephen Walker, Regional Operations Manager of Blood Center Brazos Valley, says they constantly need more than enough to keep a three day supply in case of emergencies.

“Blood does expire, so we constantly have to have a three day blood supply in there just in case there is a major emergency or trauma, our local hospitals here are stocked with blood,” said Walker.

It is donations from events, mobile donation units, and coming into the blood center that health officials say can save lives.

Dr. Lon Young with CapRock Health Systems says there is constantly a need for blood, especially because there is no replacement for it.

“We have seen the donation frequency in our community, and other communities, drop during the pandemic,” said Dr. Young. “And I think it is important to emphasize that, just because we have COVID-19 in the community, that doesn’t mean we need less blood. In fact, it probably means we need more.”

Dr. Young stresses that you never know when you may need blood, especially in an emergency. So donating while you can, may help give someone a chance at living.

“When someone needs a blood transfusion, they need a blood transfusion right now, and having that blood supply is critical,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says as Brazos Valley hospitals remain at full capacity, making sure they have all different blood types available is key.

Blood Center Brazos Valley is holding a community blood drive event on October 9. It will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will be located at their facility at 1701 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

The American Red Cross is also hosting a few blood drives in the next few months. The next one is September 30 at the Texas A&M Rec Center. It runs from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. For a full list of blood drives coming up, click here.

