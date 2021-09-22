Brazos Christian’s Hancock named one of Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 – The top high school football stars have been recognized in week 4 of the 2021 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Now in its sixteenth year, the program is back again. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes. The program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 4 winners

Class 6A: Santana Scott, Junior, RB, Morton Ranch High School

Mascot: Mavericks

Opponent: Lake Creek High School

Santana Scott did all he could to help bring home a victory for Katy’s Morton Ranch High School this past week versus Lake Creek, but the Mavericks came up one point short in a 41-40 loss. The junior running back ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter giving Morton Ranch a 12-point lead.

Scott finished with 472 all-purpose yards including 20 carries for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s small in height but has a big heart. He is quick and tough to bring down. Santana is pound for pound one of the toughest young men I’ve ever had the honor to Coach.”

Morton Ranch Head Coach Ron Counter

Class 5A: Mateo Llanas, Senior, QB, Rowe High School

Mascot: Warriors

Opponent: Pace High School

McAllen’s Rowe Warriors opened up District 16-5A play with a resounding 49-21 road win over Brownsville Pace on Thursday, September 16, thanks to the play of their senior quarterback Mateo Llanas, who scored a total of six touchdowns and amassed 465 yards of offense.

Through the air, Llanas, who is a three-year starter for the Warriors, passed for 445 yards and five touchdowns, going 24-of-35 on the night with no interceptions. His five TD passes went to three different receivers, including teammate Nelson Ramirez, who hauled in three.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Llanas only had five carries for 20 yards, but one of those carries included an 11-yard power run where he plowed into a Pace defender at the goal line to hit pay dirt.

“On offense, he came out and controlled the pace of the game and was able to make key plays. The offensive line and several players did a fantastic job.”

– Rowe Head Coach Bobby Flores

Class 4A: Jaedyn Brown, Sophomore, QB, Miller High School

Mascot: Buccaneers

Opponent: Hanna High School

Corpus Christi Miller quarterback Jaedyn Brown started his sophomore season facing the challenge of replacing prolific Andrew Body, who finished his run with the Buccaneers last year as the fourth-ranked passer on the Texas all-time career list with 13,261 yards. Brown has gone through the usual growing pains of a first-year starter, but he had a memorable breakout game in Miller’s 62-28 trouncing of Class 6A Brownsville Hanna last Thursday in a non-district game.

Brown threw for a school-record eight TD passes and completed 17 of 29 attempts for 474 yards. His scoring passes covered 69, 75, 38, 62, 8, 34, 7 and 32 yards. Brown keyed an offense that piled up 688 yards and scored on 9 of its 10 possessions. Six of Brown’s scoring strikes went for 30 yards or longer and three were for 60 yards or longer. He threw TD passes to four different receivers, including three each to sophomore Damare Lister and junior Jayden Moreno. Through four games, Brown already has passed for 1,300 yards and 17 TDs.

“We knew coming into this season that we were going to have big shoes to fill, with Drew (Body) being a senior and graduating. J.B. (Brown) has not really shocked us because we knew the work that he put in and we knew the potential that he has. But for him to be playing so well at this stage, in only his fourth start on the varsity level and be able to do what he did is phenomenal. I can’t remember Drew being that proficient that early. J.B. has done some great things, and that’s a credit to him, but also the receivers and the offensive line”

Miller Head Coach Justen Evans

Class 3A: Chad Lorenz, Senior, QB, McGregor High School

Mascot: Bulldogs

Opponent: Clifton High School

McGregor High School defeated Clifton High School 35-20 last week, but the real story was the efforts of Senior quarterback Chad Lorenz. Lorenz contributed to all phases of the game including three touchdowns.

Lorenz finished the nights with 15 rushes for 311 yards and the three TD’s. He went two for four passing for 12 yards and to top things off he had six tackles on defense.

“Chad is the true leader of our team and our offense. He is a two-year captain and a 3-year starter. Chad is one of the toughest ball carriers to bring down that I have seen in my 25 years of coaching.”

McGregor Head Coach Mike Shields

Class 2A: J.D. Solis, Sophomore, RB, Iraan High School

Mascot: Braves

Opponent: Tornillo High School

Iraan sophomore running back J.D. Solis contributed in all three phases of the game to help the Braves snap a 23-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Tornillo. J.D. had 26 rushing attempts for 277 yards and five touchdowns, caught a 50-yard pass, returned a kick for 43 yards, compiled 370 all-purpose yards, and had four tackles and a forced fumble. It was a confidence building win for Iraan, which is mostly comprised of freshmen and sophomores. The Braves hadn’t won a game since the 2018 postseason. Solis also participates in basketball, track, and is in Future Farmers of America.

“J.D. is a great kid. On and off the field, he works really hard. He got dinged up a little bit during the game and I went over there to him and asked him could he go? We need him. Is he ready? He was just vigorously yelling, ‘Absolutely. Let’s go.’ He helps a ton.”

Iraan Head Coach Berry Bowman

Private Schools: Levi Hancock, Senior, QB, Brazos Christian School

Mascot: Eagles

Opponent: Boerne High School

This was Levi Hancock’s first game back after sitting out with a minor injury - and boy did he come out firing! He amassed 438 yards and seven touchdowns. He went 16 for 21 passing for 357 yards and five TD’s. He connected with eight different players and had two touchdowns of over 50 yards. He also managed to gain 81 yards on 10 carries including two TD’s.

The Texas A&M commit also led by example by staying behind to ensure the locker room was picked up and clean as he does after most games.

“Levi Hancock is an incredible young man, leader and football player. He demonstrates remarkable discipline, work ethic and is an amazing servant leader. His teammates would follow him anywhere. He focuses with laser-like precision on his goals. He has already committed to Texas A&M as one of the nation’s elite long snappers and in doing so fulfilled a lifelong dream that he has been working towards for years.”

- Brazos Christian Head Coach Ben Hoffmeier