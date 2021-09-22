Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley not seeking re-election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley recently announced she would not seek re-election for her seat on the commissioner’s court.

Cauley has served Brazos County since 2009 after being appointed to the position once held by her husband, the late Carey Cauley, who served as a commissioner for 14 years.

“I was appointed June 1st, 2009, and the following year I was elected, and I have been re-elected every four years since then,” said Cauley.”

Cauley says it’s her honor to serve the residents of Precinct Four and Brazos County as a whole.

“I have simply tried to do my best for the community and Brazos County overall,” said Cauley. “I hope I’ve made a difference. I believe I have. I know that I’ve stood for what I believe to be the best, and I don’t settle having settled for lesser than the best.”

Cauley says when her term ends at the end of 2022, she is looking forward to spending time with her family.

“I am looking forward to being a grandmother, a great-grandmother. My title from the time that I leave office will be GiGi, and I like that. I want to be the best GiGi I can be,” said Cauley.

She says she wants the county to continue to move forward in doing what’s best for the residents.

“I’m 71 years old. I just think it’s time. I would like for the county to continue with good leadership and strong leadership. If I can help make that happen, I‘d feel really good about that,” said Cauley. “I’m leaving office on my own terms. It’s my choice. I made that decision at the last election. I think I had even told a few people, but I’ve never felt or even thought about running again for another term. I think that there should be some change, fresh blood, fresh ideas,” said Cauley.

As far as the impact she’s made on the community, Cauley says her primary focus has always been to advocate and serve the people of Brazos County. Cauley says she is proud of her record of fighting for jobs with livable wages for her community, finding grant money to serve the community better, making voting more accessible, and most recently working with colleagues to help with COVID-19 mitigation and recovery efforts.

“I think that’s important to be connected to the community. Even before I was elected to public office, I was involved in the community. When my kids were in school, I was in the PTA. When our kids grew up, I had other things that kept me busy, such as the political issues in the community. I’ve always advocated for better where we needed to improve,” said Cauley.

“One of the things that I’m very proud of is that I have pushed for living wages in our community. When commissioners are considering industries coming into the community, my first question is, what will the wages be?” said Cauley. How much will the lowest man on the pole make? I encourage and have often discussed with my colleagues, the fact that we need living wages. Living wages would help the community rise. I think every working person and every employed person should be able to take care of their families.”

Cauley says she hopes the person who succeeds her has a heart for the community as she has.

“You must have a genuine concern for the community. I think you must also think outside of the box. It’s important that we get things done, but I think things should be done decently and in order,” said Cauley. “It’s not about the person in the position. It’s about the service that person provides. If the next commissioner thinks of the title and not the total responsibility, precinct four will suffer.”

