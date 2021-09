BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking volleyball team posted a 3 set win over Killeen Tuesday night at Viking Gym winning 25-21, 25-7, 25-20.

Alexis Burton led the way with 11 kills.

Bryan will be back in action on Friday as they host Temple. Varsity is scheduled to get started at 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.