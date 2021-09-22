Advertisement

A cat lovers paradise is now open in Bryan

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - H&J’s Tea House is pouncing on the global trend of “cat cafes,” and is bringing the ultimate cate experience to Bryan.

Owner Hao Ju opened H&J’s Tea House after experiencing cat cafes in China and San Antonio.

“[While in San Antonio] we found out there was a cat cafe there. We took a look at the photos, and we thought ‘we are from Asia, where cat cafes come from, we can definitely do a better one,’” said Ju.

Guests pay by the hour to hang out with the cats in the cafe.

“They can expect a full cat experience,” said Ju. “The customers get in, they play with the cats, they feed the cats, and they can groom the cats.”

Ju adds that soon the cafe will be serving teas and milk teas. Currently, a limited type of beverages are available.

The cat residents at the tea house come in all different kinds of breeds, shapes, and sizes.

Click here to learn more about each cat.

Currently, only one cat is available for adoption; however, Hao hopes to work with Texas animal shelters and bring more adoptable cats to H&J’s Tea House.

Ju is still finding a way to help shelter cats. He says bimonthly he will donate 25 percent of his proceeds to Aggieland Humane Society.

We made our first donation to Aggieland Humane Society! 25% of our first two weekends’ total sales. We will keep this on!

Posted by H&J's Tea House on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

H&J’s Tea House is located at 3700 South Texas Avenue in Bryan.

It is open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

H&J's Tea House is a new cat cafe in Bryan. We’ve got the details on how you can come play with these adorable cats live on #BVTM

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

