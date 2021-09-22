Advertisement

Dorito finally finds forever home after spending a quarter of her life at a shelter

Dorito, 2 years old, was found as a stray in Toledo in March 2021. She spent 139 days at the...
Dorito, 2 years old, was found as a stray in Toledo in March 2021. She spent 139 days at the Toledo Humane Society before being adopted.(Toledo Humane Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) – ­After more than a dozen posts on social media and spending 139 days at the Toledo Humane Society, Dorito was finally adopted.

“We couldn’t save lives without the support and dedication of our incredible community and for getting the word out about the animals in our care,” THS said in a post on Facebook. “It is thanks to all of you passionate people that Dorito did not spend day 140 sitting (in) her kennel.”

Employees with THS said the dog was found as a stray at the end of March. She was first taken to a different shelter in hopes that someone would come forward to reclaim her.

When no one claimed her, Dorito went up for adoption and was transferred to the humane society.

The humane society said Dorito has proven daily to be an amazing and smart dog.
The humane society said Dorito has proven daily to be an amazing and smart dog.(Toledo Humane Society)

Despite 14 posts on social media, finding the right family for the 2-year-old dog was challenging.

To put things in perspective, the shelter said it typically features an animal once or twice on social media before they are adopted.

The humane society said Dorito has proven daily to be an amazing and smart dog.

“She knows how to sit and seems eager to please,” employees posted on Facebook. “You’re guaranteed to laugh at her goofy personality as she jumps and wiggles her way into your heart.”

Because of her high energy and size, she had some restrictions that limited who would be able to adopt her.

THS said Dorito would not do well in a home with a cat or other small animals, and suggested she go to a home with older children so there’s no risk of knocking a younger child down.

Finally, after the humane society’s latest plea, Dorito was adopted to a good home. In fact, this pup already has her own Facebook page so you can follow her adventures outside of shelter life.

“We’ve already received pictures from the adopter and she’s definitely making herself right at home,” the humane society said. “We are so pleased with this match!”

Dorito and her new owner.
Dorito and her new owner.(Toledo Humane Society)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the student is not being released due to age.
Student arrested, accused of making threats at local high school
The stolen property includes: • 2007 Chevy 3500 white blatbed license plates DSJ7763 • 2005...
Bryan family looking for vehicles stolen off Sandy Point Road
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
COVID in Context: Sept. 21
COVID in Context: Estimating the death rate of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated Brazos County residents

Latest News

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas responds to images showing migrants being...
Mayorkas said images migrant treatment in Texas 'not who we are'
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
France’s envoy to return to US after Macron, Biden talks
In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly says he won’t testify at his sex trafficking trial
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend