Fall is here! Windy Wednesday upcoming

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
First decent cold front of the season slides through the Brazos Valley by early Tuesday evening. While there were a few spots of rain to a couple quick thunderstorms that tried to pop up on the front -- it was another dry day for much of the Brazos Valley. A missed opportunity for some much-needed rain. Now that the front has passed by, plan for a wind to kick up to 25mph or so once the front passes, continuing into the evening and overnight hours. Riding in on that wind -- a more mild & dry air mass to fill the Brazos Valley and make things more comfortable, just in time for the first official day of fall Wednesday (the new season technically begins at 2:21pm).

Sunrise Wednesday morning brings temperatures anywhere between the upper 50s and mid-60s to kick off the day. Blue skies as far as the eye can see, but thanks to this fresh air mass, temperatures are only slated to reach the mid-80s -- a full 10° - 13° cooler than Tuesday afternoon. One issue Wednesday will bring: elevated wild / grass fire danger. A combination of the expected wind, relative humidity falling below 20% by early afternoon, and the dry conditions on hand will allow any flame or spark to catch and spread quickly. The wind will relax Wednesday afternoon and evening, which sets us up for the next part of life behind this front: morning temperatures in the 50s for the first time since early May! Dry air can warm quickly -- cool mornings turn around to the upper 80s by afternoon to close out the work and school week. Enjoy!

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph before noon.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clearing. Low: 59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

