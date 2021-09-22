Grimes County issues Burn Ban
Grimes County joins Robertson, Madison, Waller and Walker counties all with active Burn Bans in effect.
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During an emergency meeting held Wednesday, September 22, Grimes County officials issued a Burn Ban effective for the entire county, until further notice. Outdoor burning is prohibited until the order is lifted.
