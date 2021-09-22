Advertisement

Grimes County issues Burn Ban

Grimes County joins Robertson, Madison, Waller and Walker counties all with active Burn Bans in effect.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During an emergency meeting held Wednesday, September 22, Grimes County officials issued a Burn Ban effective for the entire county, until further notice. Outdoor burning is prohibited until the order is lifted.

Grimes County is currently under BURN BAN. Thank you.

Posted by Anderson Volunteer Fire Department AVFD on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

