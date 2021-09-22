Grimes County issues Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During an emergency meeting held Wednesday, September 22, Grimes County officials issued a Burn Ban effective for the entire county, until further notice. Outdoor burning is prohibited until the order is lifted.

Grimes County joins Robertson, Madison, Waller and Walker counties all with active Burn Bans in effect.

