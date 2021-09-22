Iola volleyball tops Leon in battle of state-ranked teams

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 4 Iola volleyball team beat No. 11 Leon 25-22, 17-25, 25-15, 25-12 Tuesday night at Bulldog Gym.

It was the first event played on Iola’s brand new gymnasium floor. A packed house saw the defending 2A state champions take on the 11th ranked team in 2A. After going back and forth in the first set, the Cougars took the lead before the Bulldogs rallied off 4 straight points to take game 1. Leon responded to win game 2 before the Bulldogs cruised to finish the match in 4 sets.

Iola will stay at home this Friday to host Calvert. Leon will be on the road at Normangee on Friday.

