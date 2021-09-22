Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the student is not being released due to age.
Student arrested, accused of making threats at local high school
The stolen property includes: • 2007 Chevy 3500 white blatbed license plates DSJ7763 • 2005...
Bryan family looking for vehicles stolen off Sandy Point Road
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
COVID in Context: Sept. 21
COVID in Context: Estimating the death rate of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated Brazos County residents

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year
LOVAL NEWS LIVE: Update on Gabby Petito case
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
Man last seen with Kristin Smart in 1996 heading to trial
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Bush to headline fundraiser for Cheney after Trump backs foe