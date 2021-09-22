Madisonville man receives two life sentences for child sex crimes

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A convicted sex offender in Madison County has received two life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Madison County District Attorney said Joseph Farris pleaded guilty to the charges against him and will not be eligible for parole for at least 30 to 40 years.

In June 2018, Farris and his girlfriend Felicia Mulkey were arrested at their home in Madisonville for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

During the arrest, both Farris and Mulkey agreed to be interviewed by investigators. Texas Rangers say both admitted to engaging in and recording sexual acts with a child that they knew in April. Farris kept copies of those videos.

Mulkey was also sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

At the time of her sentencing, Mulkey pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing a child and possessing child pornography.

