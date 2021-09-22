Advertisement

Madisonville man receives two life sentences for child sex crimes

Farris pleaded guilty on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child
Sex offender in Madison County sentenced to prison after guilty plea
Sex offender in Madison County sentenced to prison after guilty plea(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A convicted sex offender in Madison County has received two life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Madison County District Attorney said Joseph Farris pleaded guilty to the charges against him and will not be eligible for parole for at least 30 to 40 years.

In June 2018, Farris and his girlfriend Felicia Mulkey were arrested at their home in Madisonville for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

During the arrest, both Farris and Mulkey agreed to be interviewed by investigators. Texas Rangers say both admitted to engaging in and recording sexual acts with a child that they knew in April. Farris kept copies of those videos.

Mulkey was also sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

At the time of her sentencing, Mulkey pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing a child and possessing child pornography.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the student is not being released due to age.
Student arrested, accused of making threats at local high school
The stolen property includes: • 2007 Chevy 3500 white blatbed license plates DSJ7763 • 2005...
Bryan family looking for vehicles stolen off Sandy Point Road
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
COVID in Context: Sept. 21
COVID in Context: Estimating the death rate of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated Brazos County residents

Latest News

Grimes County Commissioners Court issue county-wide burn ban
Grimes County issues Burn Ban
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/22
New cat café opens in Bryan
A cat lovers paradise is now open in Bryan
Texas Rangers investigating an in-custody death in Giddings.
Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death in Giddings