Overturned semi-truck blocking traffic at Hwy. 30 and Bird Pond Road

Wreck on Hwy 30
Wreck on Hwy 30(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte and Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An overturned semi-truck is blocking all lanes of traffic on Highway 30 at Bird Pond Road.

The semi-truck and a pickup track were involved in the crash. The Texas Dept. of Public Safety confirms that the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the semi-truck has no injuries.

Drivers are cautioned to avoid the area.

