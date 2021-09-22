Overturned semi-truck blocking traffic at Hwy. 30 and Bird Pond Road

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An overturned semi-truck is blocking all lanes of traffic on Highway 30 at Bird Pond Road.

Wreck on Hwy 30 (KBTX)

The semi-truck and a pickup track were involved in the crash. The Texas Dept. of Public Safety confirms that the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the semi-truck has no injuries.

Hwy 30 traffic (KBTX)

Drivers are cautioned to avoid the area.

