Advertisement

Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

According to the OPD report, Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland — who officers said smelled of alcohol — became angry when asked by a United ticket agent on Sunday, Sept. 12, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly, and he was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, the police report states.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing, according to police records.

Authorities verified Wednesday that he bonded out and is due in court Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the student is not being released due to age.
Student arrested, accused of making threats at local high school
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The stolen property includes: • 2007 Chevy 3500 white blatbed license plates DSJ7763 • 2005...
Bryan family looking for vehicles stolen off Sandy Point Road
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a pickup truck remains in serious but...
Driver in serious condition follow crash on Highway 30

Latest News

Home for sale in College Station.
Home flipping in College Station increased while profit margins decreased, according to reports
Sex offender in Madison County sentenced to prison after guilty plea
Madisonville man receives two life sentences for child sex crimes
Grimes County Commissioners Court issue county-wide burn ban
Grimes County issues Burn Ban
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/22
New cat café opens in Bryan
A cat lovers paradise is now open in Bryan