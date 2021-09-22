Advertisement

Student arrested, accused of making threats at local high school

“Any threatening action toward our campus, even if it’s meant to be a joke, will be taken seriously and charges will be pursued,” said CSHS Principal Justin Grimes.
The name of the student is not being released due to age.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A student at College Station High School was taken into custody Tuesday after making a comment perceived as a threat to the school.

The following message was sent to parents Tuesday from Principal Justin Grimes:

“Dear Families of CSHS Students:

Prior to the first bell this morning, a student made a comment that was perceived as threatening to the school by another student.

The student immediately notified CSHS administration of the perceived threat, and we removed the student in question from class. Our Brazos County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy investigated the incident, which resulted in an arrest for making a terroristic threat.  There is no danger to the school because of this threat.

We take any report that is threatening to our staff and students seriously and work closely with local law enforcement to investigate and take appropriate action.

Please take a moment to speak with your child(ren) regarding this situation.  Any threatening action toward our campus, even if it’s meant to be a joke, will be taken seriously and charges will be pursued.

Also, please take an opportunity to talk to your student(s) about speaking up if they feel threatened.  There are a couple ways to do this.  The first would be to tell a teacher or administrator. If your student is unable to reach out directly to a teacher or administrator, we also have an anonymous tip application called “P3 Campus App” located on the home page of each CSISD secondary campus website.

Student and staff safety will always be our top priority.”

No other details were immediately available.

