Advertisement

Texas A&M 2022 football schedule announced

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The complete 2022 Texas A&M Football schedule was announced by the Southeastern Conference Tuesday evening.

Texas A&M hosts SEC foes Ole Miss (Oct. 29), Florida (Nov. 5), and LSU (Nov. 26) at Kyle Field in the 2022 season. The Aggies will travel to Mississippi State (Oct. 1), Alabama (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Oct. 22), and Auburn (Nov. 12), along with the neutral site matchup against Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 24.

Additionally, the Maroon & White will host four non-conference games at Kyle Field, Sam Houston (Sept. 3), App State (Sept. 10), Miami (FL) (Sept. 17), and UMass (Nov. 19).

2022Texas A&M Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Sam Houston Kyle Field

Sept. 10 Appalachian State Kyle Field

Sept. 17 Miami (FL) Kyle Field

Sept. 24 vs. Arkansas *Arlington, Texas

Oct. 1 at Mississippi State *Starkville, Miss.

Oct. 8 at Alabama *Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Oct. 22 at South Carolina *Columbia, SC

Oct. 29 Ole Miss *Kyle Field

Nov. 5 Florida *Kyle Field

Nov. 12 at Auburn *Auburn, Ala.

Nov. 19 UMass Kyle Field

Nov. 26 LSU *Kyle Field

*denotes conference game

Most Read

According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending...
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex
Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Spring Loop area located by CSPD
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Francisco Roman surveys the damage done to his daughter's car after he says someone vandalized...
College Station neighborhood wants increased police patrol after summer of car burglaries
Wellborn SUD customers have questions about high water bills
Wellborn SUD customers receive high water bills, question accuracy

Latest News

The Iola volleyball team celebrates during their home match against Leon.
Iola volleyball tops Leon in battle of state-ranked teams
SEC Logo
SEC releases 2022 football schedule
Jim Schlossnagle at first day of Fall Practice
Aggies open Fall Practice at Olsen Field
Texas A&M Football
Aggies look to respond after self-proclaimed ‘average’ performance