Texas A&M 2022 football schedule announced
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The complete 2022 Texas A&M Football schedule was announced by the Southeastern Conference Tuesday evening.
Texas A&M hosts SEC foes Ole Miss (Oct. 29), Florida (Nov. 5), and LSU (Nov. 26) at Kyle Field in the 2022 season. The Aggies will travel to Mississippi State (Oct. 1), Alabama (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Oct. 22), and Auburn (Nov. 12), along with the neutral site matchup against Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 24.
Additionally, the Maroon & White will host four non-conference games at Kyle Field, Sam Houston (Sept. 3), App State (Sept. 10), Miami (FL) (Sept. 17), and UMass (Nov. 19).
2022Texas A&M Football Schedule
Sept. 3 Sam Houston Kyle Field
Sept. 10 Appalachian State Kyle Field
Sept. 17 Miami (FL) Kyle Field
Sept. 24 vs. Arkansas *Arlington, Texas
Oct. 1 at Mississippi State *Starkville, Miss.
Oct. 8 at Alabama *Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Oct. 22 at South Carolina *Columbia, SC
Oct. 29 Ole Miss *Kyle Field
Nov. 5 Florida *Kyle Field
Nov. 12 at Auburn *Auburn, Ala.
Nov. 19 UMass Kyle Field
Nov. 26 LSU *Kyle Field
*denotes conference game