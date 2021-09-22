Texas A&M Agrilife helping rejuvenate the U.S. hot pepper market

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Agrilife has received a $450,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help find solutions to revitalize the hot pepper market in the United States. Their main goal is trying to decrease the cost of production for hot pepper producers.

Kevin Crosby is leading this project and says keeping hot peppers consistently available for consumers is a concern.

“There’s a growing consumption of peppers. The problem isn’t consumptions there’s a demand, the problem is efficient sustainable supply,” said Crosby.

Right now it costs $4,000-7,000 an acre for producers to try and grow hot peppers. Another possible solution Crosby and his team are looking at is plant architecture to make all of the plants mature at once.

“That way they will only have to be harvested one time whether it’s machine or by hand and that saves money,” said Crosby.

The team is also researching ways to keep up with foreign competition, like Mexico, while also testing new techniques to help peppers grow in different climates.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.