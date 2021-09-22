Treat of the Day: CSISD National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ten College Station ISD seniors were recently named semifinalists for a national scholarship program.

The National Merit Scholarship Program awards students for excellent scores on the PSAT with money to help pay for college.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of high school seniors in the U.S. 2,500 finalists will be selected out of the 16,000 semifinalists.

Those finalists will receive a $2,500 National Merit Scholarships. Finalists will be announced early next spring.

