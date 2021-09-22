Tropical Depression Eighteen forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts and advisories for Tropical Depression Eighteen in the Southern Atlantic Ocean. This new system is expected to strengthen over the next few days -- potentially becoming Tropical Storm Sam as early as Thursday morning and a hurricane by early in the weekend. The first forecast from the agency calls for potential-Sam to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane by early next week.

As of the 4pm update:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Pressure Tropical Atlantic Ocean 35 mph west at 15 mph 1008 mb

While the National Hurricane Center has noted the initial motion to the west, they also mentioned this is a bit uncertain since the system has just recently formed. However, going forward, the forecast path comes with a high level of confidence due to agreement in forecast model data. The environment ahead of the system is highly favorable for further strengthening -- hence the outlook that this can grow to major hurricane status by late weekend or early in the upcoming week.

Tropical Depression 18 has formed in eastern tropical Atlantic and is predicted to become a tropical storm by tomorrow. Next name on 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season list is #Sam. Only one season on record has had 18+ Atlantic named storms by 23 September: 2020. pic.twitter.com/8oiB7qbNWl — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 22, 2021

At this time, this system is expected to rotate around the western edge of high pressure, remaining over open water and well away from the East Coast of the United States.

