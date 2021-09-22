Advertisement

Tropical Depression Eighteen forms in the Atlantic

Forecast to become the next named storm of the season: Sam
Tropical Depression Eighteen forms in the Atlantic Ocean
Tropical Depression Eighteen forms in the Atlantic Ocean(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley and Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts and advisories for Tropical Depression Eighteen in the Southern Atlantic Ocean. This new system is expected to strengthen over the next few days -- potentially becoming Tropical Storm Sam as early as Thursday morning and a hurricane by early in the weekend. The first forecast from the agency calls for potential-Sam to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane by early next week.

As of the 4pm update:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindMovementMinimum Pressure
Tropical Atlantic Ocean35 mphwest at 15 mph1008 mb

While the National Hurricane Center has noted the initial motion to the west, they also mentioned this is a bit uncertain since the system has just recently formed. However, going forward, the forecast path comes with a high level of confidence due to agreement in forecast model data. The environment ahead of the system is highly favorable for further strengthening -- hence the outlook that this can grow to major hurricane status by late weekend or early in the upcoming week.

At this time, this system is expected to rotate around the western edge of high pressure, remaining over open water and well away from the East Coast of the United States.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the student is not being released due to age.
Student arrested, accused of making threats at local high school
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The stolen property includes: • 2007 Chevy 3500 white blatbed license plates DSJ7763 • 2005...
Bryan family looking for vehicles stolen off Sandy Point Road
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a pickup truck remains in serious but...
Driver in serious condition follow crash on Highway 30

Latest News

Grimes County Commissioners Court issue county-wide burn ban
Grimes County issues Burn Ban
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/22
9/22
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 9/22
October - November - December temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center
Fall has arrived! Here’s what to expect for the Brazos Valley this season