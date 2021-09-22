Walking out to the coolest morning since early May!

Fall officially kicked off at 2:21pm Wednesday, and ol’ Ma Nature did not disappoint. Low humidity, blue skies, highs in the 80s, and thermometers sitting around 10° cooler than they were Tuesday afternoon. As the wind relaxes post sunset, a clear sky and very dry air mass will allow temperatures to fall to some of the lowest readings the Brazos Valley has started a day to since the early days of May. Widespread 50s are expected at sunrise Thursday, with a few upper 40s not ruled out in parts of rural northeastern counties. Dry air cools down nicely but it can also warm up quickly. Not a bad day and still an afternoon a few degrees shy of average -- but highs will manage to jump to the mid and upper 80s by afternoon. Loving it? How about another? Friday starts with lows in the upper 50s / low 60s followed by a comfortable afternoon just south of 90°.

Low humidity stays with us through the weekend as a weather maker out west feeds high clouds streaming in from the Pacific for scenary overhead. Enjoy it because by Monday muggy air seeps back in taking away the comfy mornings and adding a sticky factor once again. As an area of low pressure reaches the western side of Texas, scattered rain and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast, potentially as early as Monday but more likely by Tuesday on into the final days of September. Rain is needed -- September is currently the third driest on record in Bryan-College Station and new burn bans are being added daily across the area.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 87. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.