Abnormally Dry: Signs of drought creeping back into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you feel like you’ve had to run the sprinklers much more than normal lately, you’re not alone.

In a relatively unsurprising update from the US Drought Monitor, the majority of the area (excluding those of us lucky enough to receive damage-free storms from Nicholas) has now moved into a stage below drought: The “Abnormally Dry” category.

Abnormally Dry essentially means we are close to drought conditions. A lot of the environmental conditions are the same: Dry fuel for wildfire spread, cracked ground/soil, browning of un-watered grass, and a higher water bill for homeowners.

Latest Drought Monitor update shows abnormally dry conditions are spreading in the Brazos Valley ⬇️ https://t.co/cwS7t34siC — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) September 23, 2021

The concern is that long term may bring more of the same - the Climate Prediction Center just released their fall outlook - calling for La Niña conditions to last into the fall season.

For the Lone Star State, La Niña conditions typically mean less rain and more heat. Two ingredients that don’t mix well when you’re looking for rain. That’s not a slam dunk forecast, and certainly not an all-clear for cold snaps and big storms, but it is something to be monitored as we go into the fall season with an apparent building drought.

In the meantime, we will enjoy this cooler, drier air as best we can, and await what could be September’s last shot at measurable rain next week, with a return of gulf moisture and a weak disturbance sometime around midweek.

Yesterday, Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters stayed busy responding to 20 wildfires for 141 acres burned. Fire potential is expected to be moderate this week due to expanding dryness and increased wind speeds. Continue to be cautious with activities that may cause a spark! pic.twitter.com/sfac4i3fxH — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) September 23, 2021

