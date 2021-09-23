Aggies Open SEC Play with Four-Set Win at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Texas A&M volleyball team (8-3, 1-0 SEC) opened Southeastern Conference play on the road Wednesday night, besting Alabama (8-5, 0-1 SEC) in four sets (20-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16).

With the win, the Aggies remained a perfect 4-0 in conference openers under the direction of Laura “Bird” Kuhn. Morgan Christon turned in a 22-kill performance, falling one shy of matching a career best in the category, while Camille Conner dished out 44 assists. An A&M career-high 23 digs scooped up by Macy Carrabine highlighted the defensive efforts by the Aggies that held Alabama to a .156 hitting percentage.

Three kills from three different Aggies led to an early five-point advantage for A&M. Both teams pieced runs together, before Alabama chipped away at its deficit to level the set at 15-all. The Crimson Tide took their first lead, sitting at a 20-19 advantage, before closing on a 5-1 run for an opening-set win.

A block by Lauren Davis and Mallory Talbert brought some life into the Aggies in the second set. Three-straight kills from Christon helped A&M jump out in front, 10-9, to take its first lead of the set. The run continued as Christon added two more kills in the seven-point stretch to extend the Aggies’ cushion. Talbert registered a pair of kills and two stuffs to give A&M its largest lead of the match, sitting at a 21-12 advantage. The run continued for the Aggies, as Conner delivered a pair of service aces, before an attacking error by Alabama handed A&M the second set, 25-14.

Three more kills for Christon in a 5-0 run helped the Aggies pull ahead, 12-9, after trailing early in the third set. London Austin-Roark tallied her sixth kill of the match to carry the Maroon & White into the media break with a slim 15-13 edge, while a third ace from Conner highlighted a three-point run by the Aggies. Making her first appearance of the season, Allison Fields checked in and stepped behind the service line, delivering the ace to push the Aggies to set point. The Crimson Tide battled back, responding with three-straight points, before Talbert’s seventh kill sealed it, 25-22.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the deciding set, as Conner matched a career high with her fourth service ace to bring the Aggies within one, trailing 9-8. A pair of kills from Davis highlighted the four-point span that gave A&M its first lead of the set. Christon pieced together a 5-0 run by herself to help the Maroon & White charge ahead, 22-13, late in the fourth, while a kill from Davis helped A&M secure the frame, 25-16.

UP NEXT

A&M will continue SEC play on Sunday when South Carolina travels to Aggieland. First serve between the Aggies and the Gamecocks is set for 1 p.m. at Reed Arena. The match will air on the SEC Network with Tyler McBride (play-by-play) and Holly McPeak (analyst) on the call.

BIRD BITS

Texas A&M Head Coach, Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On opening SEC play with a win…

“It’s always good to come on the road in the SEC. I know our team was excited to get started and we know that road wins are going to be a grind. The SEC is strong from top to bottom, so to come away with this win is just a testament to how we came in and finished.”

On Morgan Christon’s ability to piece together runs…

“Morgan found a rhythm and she moved the ball around. I think Camille (Conner) did a great job finding her and setting her in good spots. I give props to Morgan for sure, and Camille for just running the show the way she did.”

On the return of Allison Fields…

“For Allie (Fields) to come in there and get an ace is not even surprising to me. That is just who she is, and I am so pumped for her. I am so proud to have her back. She is contagious energy, so it feels good to see her out there.”