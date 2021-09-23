Advertisement

A&M Consolidated to open up district play Saturday against Lamar Consolidated

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers suffered their first regular-season non-district loss since 2016 following a 24-17 setback to Willis last Friday.

Consol head coach Lee Fedora said they played well early, but too many turnovers and penalties down the stretch caught up with the Tigers.

The Tigers now need to regroup with championship play getting underway Saturday on the road against Lamar Consolidated.

“They were very disappointed with the way our last game went, but they know that pre-district is over with and now we got to get ready for district,” said Fedora.

Saturday’s game against Lamar Consolidated at Guy K. Traylor Stadium in Rosenburg kicks off at 6 pm.

