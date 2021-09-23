Advertisement

The BCS Christmas parade is canceled ... again

In an online post, organizers said, “We were hoping for a festive return, but the BCS Christmas Parade is canceled for 2021. Bah humbug!”
Thousands attend the BCS Christmas parade that strolls down University Drive and Texas Avenue...
Thousands attend the BCS Christmas parade that strolls down University Drive and Texas Avenue but it won't happen this year, according to organizers.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan College Station Christmas Parade has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The announcement was made on Facebook Thursday afternoon:

“We were hoping for a festive return, but the BCS Christmas Parade is canceled for 2021. Bah humbug! Sadly, given the continuing pandemic, the loss of our day-of logistics partner, the loss of part of the parade line-up area, financial concerns for our sponsors, float entries, bands, volunteers, and, most importantly, the health and safety of all our citizens and visitors, the long-standing, community-run tradition will have to wait for a healthy and happy return in 2022.”

Destination Bryan, Texas is still planning to present the Downtown Lighted Holiday Stroll, happening on Thursday, December 9 starting at 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Visitors will be able to stroll through downtown and view floats and holiday window displays created by downtown businesses.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
The name of the student is not being released due to age.
Student arrested, accused of making threats at local high school
Texas Rangers investigating an in-custody death in Giddings.
Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death in Giddings
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a pickup truck remains in serious but...
Driver in serious condition follow crash on Highway 30
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension holding car seat check event Saturday
Flashing caution lights were recently installed on Bird Pond Road along Highway 30.
TxDOT adds flashing signals, new street lighting at 8 intersections including along Highway 30
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- September 23, 2021
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business