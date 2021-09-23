The BCS Christmas parade is canceled ... again

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan College Station Christmas Parade has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The announcement was made on Facebook Thursday afternoon:

“We were hoping for a festive return, but the BCS Christmas Parade is canceled for 2021. Bah humbug! Sadly, given the continuing pandemic, the loss of our day-of logistics partner, the loss of part of the parade line-up area, financial concerns for our sponsors, float entries, bands, volunteers, and, most importantly, the health and safety of all our citizens and visitors, the long-standing, community-run tradition will have to wait for a healthy and happy return in 2022.”

Destination Bryan, Texas is still planning to present the Downtown Lighted Holiday Stroll, happening on Thursday, December 9 starting at 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Visitors will be able to stroll through downtown and view floats and holiday window displays created by downtown businesses.

