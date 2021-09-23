Bicyclist hit by car on Munson Avenue, Rose Circle intersection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police were called to a bike vs. car scene Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the north Munson Avenue and Rose Circle intersection. Police say a dump truck was parked just north of the intersection in the northbound lane and a flagger was directing traffic in the southbound lane. The flagger signaled for a car to proceed southbound past the dump truck and turn east onto Rose Circle, according to police.

At that time a bicyclist was traveling northbound in the Rose Circle crosswalk and was struck by the car, police said.

CSPD says the cyclist sustained “suspected minor injury”, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver was cited for failing to yield right of way at a pedestrian crosswalk.

