Brazos County Sheriff’s Office vehicle pursuit ends with suspect in custody

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspect is in custody after Brazos County deputies tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop on Highway 6 around Chisolm Trail and Westward Ho. The suspect didn’t pull over which resulted in a pursuit, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the vehicle came to a stop it took a few minutes for deputies to convince the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

