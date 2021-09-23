Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office vehicle pursuit ends with suspect in custody

Vehicle pursuit along Chisolm Trail
Vehicle pursuit along Chisolm Trail(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspect is in custody after Brazos County deputies tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop on Highway 6 around Chisolm Trail and Westward Ho. The suspect didn’t pull over which resulted in a pursuit, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the vehicle came to a stop it took a few minutes for deputies to convince the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

