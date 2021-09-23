Advertisement

Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison

Cameron Krumrey pleaded guilty to a 2019 murder
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Cameron Krumrey, 30(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man indicted on murder charges has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Jose Armando Pina in 2019.

On March 30, 2019, Cameron Krumrey, 30, approached and confronted the victim in his vehicle armed with a handgun and shot the victim in the heart, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A witness at the scene was able to give police a description of Krumrey and police were able to locate surveillance footage of the murder.

After finding more surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle and combing through hours of footage, police were able to identify Krumrey as the suspect.

With a search warrant, police found the handgun used and the clothing worn at the murder scene. DNA testing and forensic analysis of the handgun linked Krumrey to the crime.

“The Defendant senselessly took the life of another individual as neighborhood children were playing across the street,” the Brian Baker and Nathan Wood, Assistant District Attorneys said in a released statement. “The tireless efforts of the Bryan Police Department and local citizens are what brought Cameron Krumrey to justice to make our community a safer place.”

