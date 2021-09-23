From the Ground Up: Finding the best financial fit for beef

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether the cow is pregnant or not is the basis of the operation.

That’s exactly why there’s an entire pregnancy and developmental programming operation at Texas A&M. Ky Pohler is head of that operation, focused on technology for today’s ranchers.

“ [Technology] like embryo transfer, like chute side pregnancy diagnosis, like artificial insemination, genetic selection,” Pohler says it’s about finding the right fit for each operation. Higher tech options may not always be the right fit.

“How do you implement them in your herd, and how do you capture that value from what it costs to implement them in the heard?” Pohler says.

BEEF demand is at a peak right now, but a well-rounded strategy is required for the next valley.

“Reproductive efficiency is twenty times more impactful from a finance point of view than any other production trait or single measurement on a farm, or ranch,” says Pohler.

It is all part of the larger goal: Produce more beef (for less money) so more consumers can enjoy.

