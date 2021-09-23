Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Finding the best financial fit for beef

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether the cow is pregnant or not is the basis of the operation.

That’s exactly why there’s an entire pregnancy and developmental programming operation at Texas A&M. Ky Pohler is head of that operation, focused on technology for today’s ranchers.

“ [Technology] like embryo transfer, like chute side pregnancy diagnosis, like artificial insemination, genetic selection,” Pohler says it’s about finding the right fit for each operation. Higher tech options may not always be the right fit.

“How do you implement them in your herd, and how do you capture that value from what it costs to implement them in the heard?” Pohler says.

BEEF demand is at a peak right now, but a well-rounded strategy is required for the next valley.

“Reproductive efficiency is twenty times more impactful from a finance point of view than any other production trait or single measurement on a farm, or ranch,” says Pohler.

It is all part of the larger goal: Produce more beef (for less money) so more consumers can enjoy.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
The name of the student is not being released due to age.
Student arrested, accused of making threats at local high school
Texas Rangers investigating an in-custody death in Giddings.
Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death in Giddings
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a pickup truck remains in serious but...
Driver in serious condition follow crash on Highway 30
Sex offender in Madison County sentenced to prison after guilty plea
Madisonville man receives two life sentences for child sex crimes

Latest News

Lick Creek Park in the Dark
Rare family camping opportunity at Lick Creek Nature Center
Bike vs. Car on Munson Avenue and Rose Circle
Bicyclist hit by car on Munson Avenue, Rose Circle intersection
In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s three Republican challengers criticize his legal problems — and pitch themselves as the best GOP nominee
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam Thursday.
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthens into Tropical Storm Sam
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard