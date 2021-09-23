Health officials expecting more flu cases this season; urging people to get flu shot now

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County health officials are stressing the importance of getting another vaccine this season: the flu shot.

Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District says they are hoping more people than ever will get the shot.

“It’s important to get your flu shot this year for multiple reasons,” said Parrish. “One of the biggest reasons why is because we are not really sure what this flu season is going to look like yet. Last year, because things weren’t open and people were wearing masks, we did have barely any cases of the flu last year. But because things are more open now, and people aren’t wearing masks, we can anticipate that our flu numbers are going to be a lot higher.”

Dr. Lon Young with CapRock Health Systems says they are already seeing cases of the flu.

“We are seeing cases here and there, but once it is in the community, it will spread through the community,” said Dr. Young. “It can be difficult to predict how much it will spread, given the change in behavior, but we know it’s here and now is a good time to go get your flu shot.”

As COVID-19 continues to hit our hospital systems in the Brazos Valley hard, health officials say we need to do all we can to make sure we can stay healthy.

“The biggest thing is to keep people out of hospitals,” said Parrish. “Which is huge, as we report every day our hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 that are very high. Healthcare workers are already stressed out enough caring for these patients, so we really don’t need to add on flu cases to that as well.”

When it comes to being able to differentiate between the flu, COVID-19, and the common cold, Dr. Young says it is nearly impossible unless you are tested in a medical facility. He says the symptoms are all so similar, but need to be taken care of to prevent spread.

The Brazos County Health District has flu shots available for free for the community. They say you can walk in during their immunization hours Monday-Friday. More information on available vaccines and times can be found here.

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Third Tuesday of Every Month: 9:00-11:30 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The Health District is located at 201 N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.