At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Aggieland Tire that took place early Friday morning.

Investigators say at least one person broke into the business along Crosswind Drive off Highway 21 stealing at least 100 tires.

Officials say the suspect or suspects used a stolen U-Haul from College Station to transport the tires.

The owner, Darrell Harris says when he got the call he couldn’t believe it.

“When my guy walked in he went screaming and hollering ‘We’ve been robbed Bone, we’ve been robbed,’ I said ‘Dude what you’ve got to be kidding me,’” said Harris.

Harris says the stolen items are worth at least $50,000.

“I just wish they would stop and think before they rob the next fellow man who has a family to feed as well,” said Harris. “I wish they do like me. I work 24/7 been working since I was 15 years old. They might want to try it, sure will sleep good at night.”

Despite locking up the shop, having security cameras, alarms, and lighting, the thief broke in from the back.

“They stayed right beyond the motion detector so they wouldn’t set the alarm off,” said Harris.” They cut a hole through the back wall, pushed the tires out the rack, tore the insulation out, and proceeded to go back through the same hole.”

“This guy did everything right. He has a good security system, good lighting,” said Sgt. Mike Stumpf with the Brazos County Criminal Investigation Division. “If a criminal wants to get in they’ll find a way but you want to make it a little bit harder for them whether that’s fencing, an audible alarm or more spotlights you want to make it harder for a criminal.”

Since the break-in, Harris has worked even harder to protect his property.

“We’ve been excavating out here a little bit trying to get some of the trees down and beefing up security a little bit and see if that will slow them down. A thief is hard to stop,” said Harris.

If you have any information about the crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477

