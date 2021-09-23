Navasota firefighter’s home near Conroe damaged by fire while on duty

CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - A firefighter with the Navasota Fire Department was working Wednesday morning when his home near Conroe caught on fire, according to a report.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. on River Plantation Drive in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Police Reporter website, the home had significant damage and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for David Kearnery Jr. has been established.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

