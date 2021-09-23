Advertisement

Navasota firefighter’s home near Conroe damaged by fire while on duty

An online fundraiser has been established for the firefighter.
Firefighters from Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham responded to the early morning blaze on...
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - A firefighter with the Navasota Fire Department was working Wednesday morning when his home near Conroe caught on fire, according to a report.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. on River Plantation Drive in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Police Reporter website, the home had significant damage and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for David Kearnery Jr. has been established.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

