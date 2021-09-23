Officials working to slow COVID-19 outbreak at the Brazos County Detention Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly half of the inmates currently in the Brazos County Detention Center are either positive with COVID-19 or in quarantine as a precaution.

“We’re throwing the kitchen sink at it,” said Chief Deputy of Corrections Kevin Stuart. “We’re doing everything we can to minimize the spread of this and I feel jails are doing more than anyplace else right now outside of healthcare facilities to try and stop the virus.”

When we spoke with Stuart Wednesday afternoon, he said there were 574 inmates currently in the detention center. At last count, 52 inmates were positive with COVID-19, and 224 were in quarantined areas due to possibly being exposed. These numbers are updated every Tuesday at the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court meeting.

“We have a lot of measures in place beginning from the moment when inmates arrive at our facility,” said Stuart. “Anyone who is exposed goes into the quarantined areas and anyone who is positive is moved into another area of the facility. So, we have people spread out as much as we possibly can.”

In addition to testing and moving inmates around, the staff is doing extra cleaning, providing masks to inmates, new blankets when requested, and requiring staff members to wear N-95 masks when around the inmates. UV-C lighting and filters are also used in the facility to help with disinfecting surfaces along with electrostatic sprayers.

Many of the policies and practices at the jail were implemented last year when COVID was first reported in the facility.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.